Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 204,337 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $84,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

