Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 507,795 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,795 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.89% of Sterling Bancorp worth $185,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

