Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,205 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,205 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $464,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 461,436 shares of company stock worth $33,623,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

