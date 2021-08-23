Digitex City Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

