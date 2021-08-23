Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,450. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48.

