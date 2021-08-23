Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,138.00

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,138 ($41.00) and last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 2443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,064 ($40.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,970.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.