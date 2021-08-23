Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,138.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,138 ($41.00) and last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 2443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,064 ($40.03).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,970.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

