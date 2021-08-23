Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIISY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

