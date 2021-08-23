Ditto Hits 24-Hour Volume of $147,418.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Ditto has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $2.69 million and $147,418.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.