Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 293,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $11,649,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.69. 82,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

