Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,109,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $208.07. 12,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,038. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

