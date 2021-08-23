Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $266,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $6,363,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $2,668,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,315 shares of company stock valued at $504,125,026. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

