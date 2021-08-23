Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,885. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25.

