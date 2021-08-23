DNB Markets Lowers Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

