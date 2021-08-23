Doctors Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $184.47 million and $4.83 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

