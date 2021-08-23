DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

