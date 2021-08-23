DOGGY Achieves Market Cap of $25.19 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $3.26 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,102.24 or 1.00010522 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01011671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.04 or 0.06735724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,060,659,139 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

