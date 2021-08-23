Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Dollar General stock opened at $234.78 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

