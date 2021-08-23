Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

DG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.08. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

