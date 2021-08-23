Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of D opened at $80.05 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

