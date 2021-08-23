Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMZPY. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

