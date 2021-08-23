Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 635 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 496.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NEP stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $79.08. 286,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,110. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

