Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.49. 1,113,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.