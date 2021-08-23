Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,947 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after acquiring an additional 703,125 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $115.15. 4,230,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.