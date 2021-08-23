Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 601 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $184,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 8,911,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,801,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

