Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NEE stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.