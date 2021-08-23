DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.90

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $121.22, with a volume of 6902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.48.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

