Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $52.06. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,951. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

