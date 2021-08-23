Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

