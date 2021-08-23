Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday. They set a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

