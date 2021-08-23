Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 45,692 SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of SecureWorks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

