Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,617 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,911,000 after buying an additional 793,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,617,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.