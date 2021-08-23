Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

