Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $793,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NYSE PSX opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

