Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 16,573 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

