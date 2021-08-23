Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

