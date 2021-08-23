Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,357 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

