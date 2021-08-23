Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,357 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.32 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

