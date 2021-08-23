Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,790 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,802.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

