Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,366 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

