Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $587,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.