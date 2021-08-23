Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

