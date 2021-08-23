Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading 8.4% Higher

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.71 and last traded at $75.32. 1,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

