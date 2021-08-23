e-Money (NGM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $529,715.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and $529,715.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00131488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00160181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,354.05 or 1.00089149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.87 or 0.00997565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.21 or 0.06691037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.