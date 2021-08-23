Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

