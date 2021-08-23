Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

