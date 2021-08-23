EagleX (EGX) Hits Market Cap of $16,814.84

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. EagleX has a total market cap of $16,814.84 and $115.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00159952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,043.12 or 1.00188896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01003172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.06729408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

