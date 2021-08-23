East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

EWBC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 638,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.