Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.20. 38,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.