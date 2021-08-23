Eden 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $813,101.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $813,101.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

