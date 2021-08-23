Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.26 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $7.26 million and $276,066.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00096825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00301572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

